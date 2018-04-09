EPL: Spurs’ Kane hopeful of catching Liverpool’s Salah in Golden Boot race — Nigeria Today

EPL: Spurs’ Kane hopeful of catching Liverpool’s Salah in Golden Boot race
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane remains hopeful of overhauling Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race for the 2017/2018 English Premier League’s Golden Boot award. But the England forward is also focused on helping Spurs finish the season strongly. Kane is bidding to end the campaign as the division’s top scorer for the third time in a row.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!