Epson shrinks its cartridge-free ink, but it’ll still last you two years — Nigeria Today

Epson shrinks its cartridge-free ink, but it’ll still last you two years

The latest Epson WorkForce Pro uses a smaller design and smaller ink tanks — but the ET-8700 still ships with enough ink to last the average small business two years. The all-in-one printer uses Epson’s cartridge-free ink design.

The post Epson shrinks its cartridge-free ink, but it'll still last you two years appeared first on Digital Trends.

