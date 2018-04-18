 Epson shrinks its cartridge-free ink, but it’ll still last you two years — Nigeria Today
Epson shrinks its cartridge-free ink, but it’ll still last you two years

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Business, News, Technology

The latest Epson WorkForce Pro uses a smaller design and smaller ink tanks — but the ET-8700 still ships with enough ink to last the average small business two years. The all-in-one printer uses Epson’s cartridge-free ink design.

