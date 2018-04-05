Equity market declines further, shedding N38bn - Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) — Nigeria Today

Equity market declines further, shedding N38bn – Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
Equity market declines further, shedding N38bn
Despite good results released by some quoted companies, trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday continued downward trend, shedding N38 billion. Market Capitalisation of listed equities declined further by 0.26 per …
