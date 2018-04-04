 Equity market opens in downward trend, shedding N234 bn - Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Equity market opens in downward trend, shedding N234 bn – Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

Equity market opens in downward trend, shedding N234 bn
Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday opened week in negative trend following the loses recorded by some capitalised companies. The NSE All share index declined by 648.87 basis point to 40855.64 from 41504.51 point

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.