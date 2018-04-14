 Era of impunity, imposition of candidates over says PDP — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Era of impunity, imposition of candidates over says PDP

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus says the period of impunity and imposition of candidates in the party has ended. Secondus said this in Udi, Enugu State on Saturday during a rally organised by members of the party in Enugu West Senatorial Zone of the state. The chairman, who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.