 Era of money politics gone, says APC chieftain - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Era of money politics gone, says APC chieftain – The Punch

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Era of money politics gone, says APC chieftain
The Punch
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Remi Olaniyan, has said the 2019 governorship election in the state will not be determined by the amount of money spent by aspirants or political parties. Olaniyan, who spoke to our
Ibarapa aspirants reject imposition of candidatesBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.