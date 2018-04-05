 ERGP: We are on course to meet $25bn investment target, says Udoma — Nigeria Today
ERGP: We are on course to meet $25bn investment target, says Udoma

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Federal Government said its target of attracting private investment worth 25 billion-dollars through its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) ‘Focused Laboratories’ was still on course. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udo Udoma said this on Thursday in Abuja, at the progress meeting of the ERGP Focused Labs with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

