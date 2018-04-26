 Erin Energy Corporation Announces Restructuring Filing - Business Wire (press release) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Erin Energy Corporation Announces Restructuring Filing – Business Wire (press release)

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Business Wire (press release)

Erin Energy Corporation Announces Restructuring Filing
Business Wire (press release)
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Erin Energy Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries (together "Erin Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE American:ERN) (JSE:ERN), today announced that they had filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the United States
Fizzle or Sizzle? What's Behind the Numbers For Erin Energy Corporation (AMEX:ERN)Danvers Record

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.