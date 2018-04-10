Eskom’s Kusile wet flue gas desulphurization plant achieves 93% removal efficiency rate upon completion and Performance test evaluation — Nigeria Today

Eskom’s Kusile wet flue gas desulphurization plant achieves 93% removal efficiency rate upon completion and Performance test evaluation

GE’s Steam Power business (NYSE: GE) today announced that it has successfully completed tests for performance of Unit 1, of the Wet Flue Gas Desulphurization Plant (WFGD) at Eskom’s Kusile newly built plant, the first air quality control system of its kind in Africa. The WFGD Plant will be the cleanest coal-fired power plant in Eskom’s fleet. During […]

The post Eskom's Kusile wet flue gas desulphurization plant achieves 93% removal efficiency rate upon completion and Performance test evaluation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

