Espanyol sack Sanchez Flores after five games without a goal - Eurosport.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Espanyol sack Sanchez Flores after five games without a goal
BARCELONA, April 20 (Reuters) – La Liga club Espanyol sacked coach Quique Sanchez Flores after just under two seasons in charge, also announcing on Friday that they have parted ways with sporting director Jordi Lardin. Espanyol have lost four of their …
Espanyol sack manager Quique Sanchez Flores
