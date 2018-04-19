Ether Investment Firm Begins Trading on Canadian Stock Exchange — Nigeria Today

Ether Investment Firm Begins Trading on Canadian Stock Exchange
Ether Capital is seeking to become a major player in the ethereum ecosystem by investing in startups and holding large amounts of the token.
