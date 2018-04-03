Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – Can ETC/USD Break $15? — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – Can ETC/USD Break $15?

Key Highlights

Ethereum classic price started a nice upside reaction after trading as low as $13.02 against the US dollar.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at $14.20 on the hourly chart of the ETC/USD pair (Data feed via Kraken).

The pair is gaining momentum, but it is currently facing a major hurdle near $15.00.

Ethereum classic price started an upside correction against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETC/USD must clear the $15.00 resistance for more gains.

Ethereum Classic Price Resistance

There were further losses this past week from $16.00 in ETC price against the US dollar. The ETC/USD pair traded lower and even failed to hold the $15.00 support. It traded towards the $13.00 handle and formed a low at $13.02. Later, the price formed a support base and started an upside move from $13.02. It traded higher and broke the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $17.15 high to $13.02 low.

More importantly, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at $14.20 on the hourly chart of the ETC/USD pair. The pair is now placed nicely above the $14.00 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, it is facing a major hurdle near the $15.00 level. The stated $15.00 level was a support earlier and now it is stopping upsides. It also coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $17.15 high to $13.02 low.

Therefore, a break and close above the $15.00 level is must for more gains in the near term. On the downside, the broken support near the $14.00 level may act as a support along with the 100 hourly SMA.

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETC/USD is moving higher in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETC/USD is currently well above the 60 level.

Major Support Level – $14.00

Major Resistance Level – $15.00

Charts courtesy – Trading View

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC.

