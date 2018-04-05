Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD’s Upside Remains Capped — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD’s Upside Remains Capped

Key Highlights

Ethereum classic price declined and retested the last swing low near $13.00-13.20 against the US dollar.

There was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support at $14.30 on the hourly chart of the ETC/USD pair (Data feed via Kraken).

The pair is currently correcting higher, but upsides are likely to be capped by $14.00 and $14.50.

Ethereum classic price failed to gain momentum against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETC/USD remains bearish as long as it is below $15.00

Ethereum Classic Price Support

There was a short-term upside move towards the $15.00-15.20 levels recently in ETC price against the US dollar. The ETC/USD pair failed to move above the $15.20 resistance and started a downside move. It declined and traded below the $15.00 and $14.80 support levels. Moreover, there was a close below the $14.50 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

During the decline, there was also a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support at $14.30 on the hourly chart of the ETC/USD pair. The pair traded towards the $13.00 handle and formed a low at $13.15. At the moment, the price is recovering and testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $15.19 high to $13.15 low. However, there are many barriers on the upside near the $14.50 level. The 100 hourly SMA is positioned near 50% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $15.19 high to $13.15 low.

Therefore, the $14.50 level may perhaps act as a strong hurdle. Above $14.50, the price may retest the $15.00 level. On the downside, the price may retest the last swing low of $13.00. A break below $13.00 could ignite further declines towards $12.00.

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETC/USD is slightly moving in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETC/USD is moving higher towards the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $13.00

Major Resistance Level – $15.00

Charts courtesy – Trading View

The post Ethereum Classic Price Technical Analysis – ETC/USD’s Upside Remains Capped appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

