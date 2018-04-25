Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Dips Remains Supported — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Dips Remains Supported

Key Highlights

ETH price corrected lower after trading as high as $712.43 against the US Dollar.

Yesterday’s highlighted two key bullish trend lines with current support at $675 and $665 are intact on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair remains well supported on the downside and it could bounce back above $700.

Ethereum price is positioned nicely for more gains against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD is recovering after a sharp downside correction towards $675.

Ethereum Price Supports

There were further gains above $685 in ETH price against the US Dollar. The price traded above the $700.00 level and formed a high at $712.43. Later, a downside correction was initiated from the $712.43 swing high and the price corrected below $690. It declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last upside wave from the $635 low to $712 high.

However, the decline was protected by the $675 support area. It seems like the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last upside wave from the $635 low to $712 high acted as a strong support. More importantly, yesterday’s highlighted two key bullish trend lines with current support at $675 and $665 are intact on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is currently bouncing back from the $675 support and is currently trading at $700. It could soon break the $700 level again to retest the $712 swing high. There are even chances of a new high above the $712.43 level in the near term.

Looking at the chart, the price action above the $675 level is very positive. ETH buyers seem to be in control and the price remains elevated above $675 for more gains. Above the last high of $712.43, the price may perhaps break the $725 level.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is currently in the bearish zone with negative signs.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is currently moving higher and is above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $675

Major Resistance Level – $712

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Dips Remains Supported appeared first on NewsBTC.

