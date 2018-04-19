Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Gaining Traction — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Gaining Traction

Key Highlights

ETH price is moving higher and it recently broke the $535 resistance against the US Dollar.

There is a new short-term connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $525 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair may continue to rise in the near term towards the $547 and $550 resistance levels.

Ethereum price is gaining upside momentum against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD is likely to extend gains with next hurdles near $547, $550 and $575.

Ethereum Price Trend

There was a decent support base formed around the $510 level in ETH price against the US Dollar. The price consolidated for some time before it started an upside move from the $511 swing low. The 100 hourly simple moving average (currently at $508) acted as a major catalyst for an upside move. Buyers succeeded in pushing the price above the $530 resistance area.

There was also a break above the 1.236 fib extension of the last decline from the $524 high to $487 low. The current trend is positive above the $530 level and it seems like the price may continue to rise. Once there is a close above the $535-536 levels, the price could move past $540. The next resistance is at $547, which is the 1.618 fib extension of the last decline from the $524 high to $487 low. If the price corrects lower, the $530 support may act as a buy zone. Moreover, there is a new short-term connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $525 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

The chart suggests that the price is gaining momentum above $525. It could continue to rise towards the $550 or even $575 level in the near term. An intermediate resistance is at $560.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is rising sharply and is currently approaching the overbought levels.

Major Support Level – $502

Major Resistance Level – $524

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Gaining Traction appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

