Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Remains in Uptrend — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Remains in Uptrend

Key Highlights

ETH price remained well supported and it recently traded towards the $540 level against the US Dollar.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support at $510 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair is currently correcting lower, with supports on the downside near the $510, $500 and $490 levels.

Ethereum price is positioned nicely against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD may correct lower, but it remains in an uptrend above the $490 support level.

Ethereum Price Support

The past few sessions were positive for ETH price above the $500 level against the US Dollar. The price extended gains and traded above the last swing high of $533. However, the move was contained and the price traded as high as $537.81. Later, a downside correction initiated and the price declined below $530. It also traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last leg from the $481 low to $537 high.

However, the downside move remains limited since there are many supports near $500. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at $510 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. Moreover, the 50% Fib retracement level of the last leg from the $481 low to $537 high is also near $509. Therefore, a break below $509-510 won’t be easy. If sellers succeed in pushing the price below $509, it could trade back towards the $500 level. The next major support is close to the $490 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Looking at the chart, the current price action is positive above $490. However, the price must gain traction above the $535-540 resistance zone for more gains. Above $540 resistance, the chances are high of an upside break above the $550 level.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is currently in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI has moved down sharply below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $490

Major Resistance Level – $540

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Remains in Uptrend appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

