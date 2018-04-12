Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD’s Upside Drift — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD’s Upside Drift

Key Highlights

ETH price started a nice upside move and traded above the last swing high of $433.77 against the US Dollar.

There is a new major ascending channel forming with support at $428 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair is likely to accelerate higher and it could trade towards the $444 and $460 levels.

Ethereum price is gaining pace against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD is currently above $433 and eyes a break above the $444 resistance level.

Ethereum Price Rise

There was a solid upside move initiated from the $386 swing low in ETH price against the US Dollar. The price traded higher and broke a few important resistances such as $400 and $410. There was also a close above the $415 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Recently, the price succeeded in clearing the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $433 high to $386 low.

More importantly, the price broke the last swing high of $433.77, which has opened the doors for more gains. The next resistance on the upside could be near $444-445. The mentioned $444 is the 1.236 Fib extension of the last decline from the $433 high to $386 low. Overall, the price remains in an uptrend and it could even break the $445 level for more gains. On the downside, there are many supports above the $425 level. There is also a new major ascending channel forming with support at $428 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

If the pair starts a downside correction, it could find support near $428-430. Below $428, the price may test the $408 level and the 100 hourly SMA. However, the short-term trend is bullish and the price may soon break $444.

Hourly MACD – The MACD is gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI is now reaching the overbought levels.

Major Support Level – $428

Major Resistance Level – $444

Charts courtesy – Trading View

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD’s Upside Drift appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

