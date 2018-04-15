Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD To Surge Higher? — Nigeria Today

Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD To Surge Higher?

Key Highlights

ETH price surged higher and moved above the $480 resistance zone against the US Dollar.

There is a new key bullish trend line forming with support at $460 on the 4-hours chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair remains in a nice uptrend and it may continue to trade higher towards the $575 level.

Ethereum price is gaining upside momentum versus the US Dollar and Bitcoin. ETH/USD is placed nicely above $480-485 and is eyeing more upsides.

Ethereum Price Support

There was an important reversal signal formed from the $388 pivot in ETH price against the US Dollar. The price started an upside move and broke a few key barriers such as $450 and $480. It even moved above the $500 level and traded as high as $530.62. It is now trading well above the $480 pivot level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours), which is a positive sign.

Recently, the price corrected lower and traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $418.50 low to $530.62 high. However, the downside move was limited by the $480-485 support zone. Moreover, the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $418.50 low to $530.62 high also acted as a support. On the downside, there is also a new key bullish trend line forming with support at $460 on the 4-hours chart of ETH/USD. Therefore, the pair is well supported above the $460 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

The above chart suggests that as long as the price is above $460, it remains in an uptrend. On the upside, the price must break the recent high at $530 to start a fresh upside wave. The next hurdles on the upside above $530 is close to the $575 level.

4-hours MACD – The MACD is currently showing positive signs.

4-hours RSI – The RSI is currently well above the 60 level.

Major Support Level – $460

Major Resistance Level – $530

The post Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD To Surge Higher? appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

