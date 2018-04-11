Ethiopia: Attorney General Drops Charges of 114 Prisoners - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Ethiopia: Attorney General Drops Charges of 114 Prisoners – AllAfrica.com
|
Ethiopia: Attorney General Drops Charges of 114 Prisoners
AllAfrica.com
The Federal Attorney General revealed that charges on some 114 prisoners including monks from the Waldiba monastery, who were allegedly arrested of terrorism and other crimes, were dropped today. The detainees whom their charges are dropped had been …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!