Ethiopia Calls on London Museum to Repatriate Objects Looted 150 Years Ago - Hyperallergic — Nigeria Today

Ethiopia Calls on London Museum to Repatriate Objects Looted 150 Years Ago – Hyperallergic
|
Hyperallergic
|
Ethiopia Calls on London Museum to Repatriate Objects Looted 150 Years Ago
Hyperallergic
Earlier this month, the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) offered to return, on longterm loan, objects to Ethiopia that British troops looted 150 years ago. The arrangement was proposed ahead of an exhibition showing the museum's collection of treasures …
Ethiopia says British museum must permanently return its artefacts
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!