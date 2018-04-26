Ethiopia demands return of 'looted' artifacts by British government institutions - CP24 Toronto's Breaking News — Nigeria Today

Ethiopia demands return of ‘looted’ artifacts by British government institutions – CP24 Toronto’s Breaking News
|
CP24 Toronto’s Breaking News
|
Ethiopia demands return of 'looted' artifacts by British government institutions
CP24 Toronto’s Breaking News
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The hair of a long-dead emperor and an intricate golden crown are among the artifacts Ethiopia's government is demanding to be returned from British government institutions and private collections, as more countries seek to …
Top News: Ethiopia raises cry for Britain to return 'looted' artifacts
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!