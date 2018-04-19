Ethiopia prime minister names new cabinet - News24 — Nigeria Today

Ethiopia prime minister names new cabinet – News24
Ethiopia prime minister names new cabinet
Ethiopian new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday in a bid to stem growing discontent with the long-ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition. Abiy, 42, is the first prime minister to come from …
