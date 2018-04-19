 Ethiopia prime minister names new cabinet - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ethiopia prime minister names new cabinet – News24

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


News24

Ethiopia prime minister names new cabinet
News24
Ethiopian new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday in a bid to stem growing discontent with the long-ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition. Abiy, 42, is the first prime minister to come from
Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed Forms His New Cabinet – Parliament Elects New SpeakerAllAfrica.com
Ethiopian Premier Puts Ally in Defense to Address InsecurityBloomberg
Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed names cabinetAljazeera.com
Eyewitness News –Xinhua –African Business Magazine (press release) (blog) –euronews
all 38 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.