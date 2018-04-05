 Ethiopia releases 11 journalists, politicians once again - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ethiopia releases 11 journalists, politicians once again – Washington Post

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

Ethiopia releases 11 journalists, politicians once again
Washington Post
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Eleven journalists, politicians and bloggers in Ethiopia who were detained last month for allegedly displaying an outlawed flag and gathering in violation of a state of emergency have been released, a lawyer said Thursday. Amha
Ethiopia releases 11 jailed dissidentsNew Vision

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.