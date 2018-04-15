Ethiopian Bible quiz contestant approved for aliya - The Jerusalem Post — Nigeria Today

Ethiopian Bible quiz contestant approved for aliya – The Jerusalem Post
|
The Jerusalem Post
|
Ethiopian Bible quiz contestant approved for aliya
The Jerusalem Post
Sintayehu (right) with two other finalists from his community. (photo credit: THE STRUGGLE FOR ETHIOPIAN ALIYAH). Sintayehu Shifaraw, the first ever Ethiopian contestant in the International Bible Contest, will be granted permission to immigrate to …
Ethiopian Jew participating in Bible Quiz gets Israeli residency
Jewish teen from Ethiopia competing in Bible Quiz in Israel will be allowed to stay as resident
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!