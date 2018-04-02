 Abiye Ahmed sworn in as Ethiopia's prime minister - Aljazeera.com — Nigeria Today
Abiye Ahmed sworn in as Ethiopia’s prime minister – Aljazeera.com

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in World


Abiye Ahmed sworn in as Ethiopia's prime minister
Country's parliament elects Abiye Ahmed as new leader a week after his nomination as chairman of ruling coalition. 14 minutes ago. Abiye Ahmed sworn in as Ethiopia's prime minister. Abiye Ahmed is the first Oromo to lead Africa's second most populous
