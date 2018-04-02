Abiye Ahmed sworn in as Ethiopia's prime minister - Aljazeera.com — Nigeria Today

Abiye Ahmed sworn in as Ethiopia’s prime minister – Aljazeera.com
Aljazeera.com
Abiye Ahmed sworn in as Ethiopia's prime minister
Country's parliament elects Abiye Ahmed as new leader a week after his nomination as chairman of ruling coalition. 14 minutes ago. Abiye Ahmed sworn in as Ethiopia's prime minister. Abiye Ahmed is the first Oromo to lead Africa's second most populous …
