 Ethiopia's PM seeks end to violence that displaced nearly a million - Nasdaq — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ethiopia’s PM seeks end to violence that displaced nearly a million – Nasdaq

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Nasdaq

Ethiopia's PM seeks end to violence that displaced nearly a million
Nasdaq
ADDIS ABABA, April 7 (Reuters) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed travelled on Saturday to a region where clashes have displaced nearly a million people, his first trip since being sworn in as premier five days ago. Violence along the border of the
Ethiopian Imperative: We Rise Together, or We Fall TogetherBlack Star News
The fractious rise of Abiy AhmedThe Hindu
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit to Jigjiga is a game changerOgaden Online
nazret.com –Satenaw News (satire) (press release) (blog)
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.