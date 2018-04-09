Ethiopia's PM seeks end to violence that displaced nearly a million - Nasdaq — Nigeria Today

Ethiopia’s PM seeks end to violence that displaced nearly a million – Nasdaq
Ethiopia's PM seeks end to violence that displaced nearly a million
ADDIS ABABA, April 7 (Reuters) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed travelled on Saturday to a region where clashes have displaced nearly a million people, his first trip since being sworn in as premier five days ago. Violence along the border of the …
