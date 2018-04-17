Ethnic violence pushes Malians into Burkina Faso crisis zone - Agriculture.com — Nigeria Today

Ethnic violence pushes Malians into Burkina Faso crisis zone – Agriculture.com
Voice of America
Ethnic violence pushes Malians into Burkina Faso crisis zone
By Nellie Peyton. DAKAR, April 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Ethnic violence in central Mali has driven 3,000 people into northern. Burkina Faso since February, straining dwindling food and medical supplies in that part of the West African nation …
Thousands Flee as Inter-Communal Violence Heats Up in Mali
Mali violence drives thousands to Burkina Faso
