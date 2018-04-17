 Ethnic violence pushes Malians into Burkina Faso crisis zone - Agriculture.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ethnic violence pushes Malians into Burkina Faso crisis zone – Agriculture.com

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Voice of America

Ethnic violence pushes Malians into Burkina Faso crisis zone
Agriculture.com
By Nellie Peyton. DAKAR, April 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Ethnic violence in central Mali has driven 3,000 people into northern. Burkina Faso since February, straining dwindling food and medical supplies in that part of the West African nation
Thousands Flee as Inter-Communal Violence Heats Up in MaliVoice of America
Mali violence drives thousands to Burkina FasoReliefWeb

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.