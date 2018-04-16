Etihad set to expand codeshare deal with Egypt's national carrier - ArabianBusiness.com — Nigeria Today

Etihad set to expand codeshare deal with Egypt’s national carrier – ArabianBusiness.com
Etihad set to expand codeshare deal with Egypt's national carrier
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Egyptian national airline Egyptair, have announced a significant expansion of their codeshare partnership. Sales on the expanded agreement have started for travel from May 2, the airline said in a …
