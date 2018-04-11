EU Agencies to Offer €100K Prize at Blockchain Hackathon — Nigeria Today

EU Agencies to Offer €100K Prize at Blockchain Hackathon
The EU Commission and the EU Intellectual Property Office will host a hackathon to explore blockchain use cases for intellectual property protection.
