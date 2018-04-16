EU cool to US plan for new Russia sanctions over Syria - Reuters UK — Nigeria Today

EU cool to US plan for new Russia sanctions over Syria – Reuters UK
|
Reuters UK
|
EU cool to US plan for new Russia sanctions over Syria
Reuters UK
LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers looked unlikely to join the United States on Monday in imposing new economic sanctions on Russia or Syria over chemical weapons attacks that prompted the first coordinated Western air strikes in …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!