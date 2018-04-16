 EU supports Albino Foundation with N70m — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

EU supports Albino Foundation with N70m

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Jake Albino Foundation on Monday said it had received155, 838 euros (about N70 million) from the European Union for baseline survey on the condition of People with Albinism (PWAs) in Nigeria. Founder of the Foundation, Mr Jake Epelle, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the fund was also to provide policy and legal reform to improve the condition of PWAs. He said that the money would also be used to pursue production of sun-protection creams for PWAs, using local and natural products.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.