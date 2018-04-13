Europa: Iwobi, Musa Clash As Arsenal Reach Semis; Atletico, Marseille, Salzburg Advance - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

Europa: Iwobi, Musa Clash As Arsenal Reach Semis; Atletico, Marseille, Salzburg Advance – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Europa: Iwobi, Musa Clash As Arsenal Reach Semis; Atletico, Marseille, Salzburg Advance
Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa were in action as Arsenal booked their spot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League after holding their hosts CSKA Moscow to a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final tie at the VEB Arena on …
Martin Keown: Alex Iwobi must step up in Henrikh Mkhitaryan's absence
