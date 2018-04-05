Europa League: Arsenal, Atletico close in on semis — Nigeria Today

Europa League: Arsenal, Atletico close in on semis

Arsenal took a big step towards reaching the Europa League semi-finals after a 4-1 rout of CSKA Moscow and Atletico Madrid did the same with a 2-0 home win over Sporting Lisbon on Thursday. Lazio also stayed on course to progress after an action-packed 4-2 home win over Salzburg in their quarter-final first leg and upstarts RB Leipzig will head to Olympique de Marseille with a 1-0 advantage. Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey and France striker Alexandre Lacazette scored two goals each in a blistering first half for Arsenal, cancelling out a superb free kick by CSKA’s Aleksandr Golovin at the Emirates stadium.

