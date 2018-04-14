Europa League: Diego Costa to miss Arsenal semi-final clash - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Europa League: Diego Costa to miss Arsenal semi-final clash – Daily Post Nigeria
Europa League: Diego Costa to miss Arsenal semi-final clash
Daily Post Nigeria
Atletico Madrid striker, Diego Costa, could miss the first leg of their Europa League semi-final fixture against Arsenal because of an injury to his left hamstring. The LaLiga club say the injury was diagnosed after exams on Friday. Costa was taken off …
