European coalition berates lawmakers over jumbo pay — Nigeria Today

European coalition berates lawmakers over jumbo pay

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN-CITY—EUROPEAN Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria, ECSDN, has said that with the huge salary being earned by members of the National Assembly, the lawmakers are “The problem of Nigerians.”

The group also accused the National Assembly members of creating what it described as unnecessary tension in the country due to their alleged “greed,” and therefore, urged Nigerians to ensure they are voted out come 2019.

In a statement by the Global Coordinator of the coalition, Dr Frederick Odorige, made available to Vanguard, in Benin City, Edo State, it urged the lawmakers to “Clean up their own mess before attacking the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari,” adding that their huge salaries was a threat to national security and the major reason for the economic woes of the nation and not Buhari.

The statement said, “From the information we have gathered which was confirmed by one of the senators, Shehu Sani, a Nigerian senator earns about N29 million a month and over N3 billion a year.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a letter written to the National Assembly said the two Houses ran the affairs of the country unmindful of the raining day. By our constitution, the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission is saddled with the responsibility of fixing salaries and wages.

¨The commission did its job but the legislators discarded the recommendation of the commission and added for themselves money.

¨So with this kind of salaries that the senators earn, the resources meant for salaries and capital projects in Nigeria are spirited away by the National Assembly. Is this fair for a country that you took an oath to protect? This has created hunger, unemployment and a huge economic deficit to the resources of our nation.”

