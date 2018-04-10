Europol Nabs 11 in Crypto Drug Money Laundering Case — Nigeria Today

Europol Nabs 11 in Crypto Drug Money Laundering Case
Europol has shut down an alleged drug trafficking operation that used cryptocurrencies to launder money from Spain to Colombia.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!