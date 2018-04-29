 Evangelicals make up quarter of Costa Rica's new assembly - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Evangelicals make up quarter of Costa Rica's new assembly
Costa Rica's new assembly will formally begin work on Tuesday, with 14 of its 57 new deputies evangelical Christians, making up one of the main groups in opposition to the center-left government of president-elect Carlos Alvarado. Published: 12:05

