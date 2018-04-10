Even Steve Hofmeyr’s Fellow Schoolmates Are Turning Against Him — Nigeria Today

Even Steve Hofmeyr’s Fellow Schoolmates Are Turning Against Him

Ai, Steve. High school is meant for making friends that last a lifetime. Were you always such a doos?

One of the singer’s fellow old boys from Grey College in Bloem has now joined ranks with the Capetonians that expressed their dislike for the man back in 2016 – yes, we covered it.

Des Bailes wants Hofmeyr’s performance at Overberg Primary School in Caledon on April 20 to be stopped at all costs. He even wrote to the Western Cape Education Department, asking them to halt the proud Afrikaner from burping out bad lyrics to a bunch of kids that are yet to know any better.

Bailes believes that Steve is dividing the country, saying in a letter to education MEC Debbie Schäfer that:

“Mr Hofmeyr is notorious for his overt racism‚ with statements like ‘black people were the architects of apartheid’ and ‘certain aspects of apartheid were brilliant’”

Des, I feel you, bru. Spill some more knowledge:

“How are the black learners to feel when this repugnant Afrikaner with racist views starts singing the old anthem and the apartheid flags start waving? There are many more suitable venues in Caledon where Mr Hofmeyer [sic] could perform his disgusting brand of Afrikaner racism. “This has nothing to do with free speech but only respect and equality for all members of the community.”

Steve’s assistant, Leeza Mulder, told TimesLIVE that the Hof was performing on a boat, but that she would try her best to contact him. She also said the primary school show was not for the pupils, but rather the adults in surrounding areas that bought tickets:

“We are just using the venue. It is the church that hired the school hall‚” she said.

But Bailes won’t stop, this time writing to councillors in Kraaifontein – host to the next Hofmeyr performance:

“I call for the immediate cancellation of this concert and the dismissal of those responsible for sanctioning this disgraceful racist event.”

I’ll be honest, I didn’t know that such lekker people even came from Bloemfontein. Big ups to you, Des. I’ll stop judging.

[source:timeslive]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

