EverCam is a wire-free security cam with a battery that lasts a year — Nigeria Today

EverCam is a wire-free security cam with a battery that lasts a year

How are EverCam’s batteries able to last a full year? EverCam partnered wth Anker, an industry-leading company in charging technology, to increase the efficiency and longevity of their batteries.

The post EverCam is a wire-free security cam with a battery that lasts a year appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

