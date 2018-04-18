EverCam is a wire-free security cam with a battery that lasts a year — Nigeria Today

EverCam is a wire-free security cam with a battery that lasts a year
How are EverCam’s batteries able to last a full year? EverCam partnered wth Anker, an industry-leading company in charging technology, to increase the efficiency and longevity of their batteries.
The post EverCam is a wire-free security cam with a battery that lasts a year appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!