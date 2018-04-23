Allardyce hits back at style critics after scrappy Everton win - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Allardyce hits back at style critics after scrappy Everton win – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Allardyce hits back at style critics after scrappy Everton win
Goal.com
The Toffees boss sees no reason for his side to alter their approach after climbing to eighth in the Premier League. Sam Allardyce has defended the style of play that saw Everton grind out a drab 1-0 win over Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Monday …
Everton's Sam Allardyce: 'No gripes' against employee at fault for fan survey
Is Theo Walcott set for a new position at Everton? The MNF panel discuss…
Walcott strike eases pressure on Allardyce at Everton
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!