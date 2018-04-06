Everton vs Liverpool: Team news, injuries and suspensions - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Everton vs Liverpool: Team news, injuries and suspensions – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Everton vs Liverpool: Team news, injuries and suspensions
Telegraph.co.uk
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports though if you do not subscribe to the channel the fear not, you can follow all the action right here. Just book mark this page and come back at around 11.30am on Saturday morning for all the build-up, team news …
Everton have golden opportunity to beat Liverpool
Everton v Liverpool – talking points
BBC Pundit Has His Say on Key Liverpool Man's Fitness Ahead of Merseyside Derby
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!