Everyone Should Keep Their Opinions To Themselves, Even My Father- Cee-C — Nigeria Today

Everyone Should Keep Their Opinions To Themselves, Even My Father- Cee-C

Controversial Big Brother housemate Cee-C has uttered yet another ageless anecdote to add to her growing list of anecdotes in the house. While relaxing with fellow housemate Nina, Cee-C said that all those who have an opinion about her should keep it to themselves–even her father. The housemate stated that no one knows anything about […]

The post Everyone Should Keep Their Opinions To Themselves, Even My Father- Cee-C appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

