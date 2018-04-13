Everything We Know About The New DStv Prices — Nigeria Today

Everything We Know About The New DStv Prices

DStv hiked their prices from April 1, and if you were thinking that it might be an April Fools’ Day prank then that next debit order should confirm it isn’t.

I suppose we have seen everything increase thanks to that VAT hike, or Zuma Added Tax if you want to be more specific, so we should have known this one was coming.

According to MyBroadband, MultiChoice are doing their utmost to keep their price hikes to a minimum:

MultiChoice said it did its best to keep subscription fees down in 2017, despite the tough economic climate. “We’re committed to keep improving our offering so it gets better every year,” it said. This year, the economic climate has improved and the rand has strengthened significantly against the dollar – resulting in below-inflation increases.

Well, you ready to have a look at what those increases mean to your bank balance? Here goes:

So an extra R20 a month for premium subscribers isn’t too bad, and I must say that Catch Up on a Sunday is every sports lover’s dream.

Makes day drinking on a Saturday far less stressful, because you know you can max out with a hangover the next day and tick all those highlights off with a few remote clicks.

I suppose another big plus of DStv is that you can add Showmax to your bouquet for free – boom.

Otherwise you can sign up for your free 14-day trial here, after which your month-to-month contract will set you back R99.

[source:mybroadband]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

