Everything We Know About Zuma’s Young, New Soon-To-Be Wife — Nigeria Today

Everything We Know About Zuma’s Young, New Soon-To-Be Wife

If you think Jacob Zuma spent the final six months of his presidency feeling the pressure of Cyril Ramaphosa breathing down his neck, think again.

The 76-year-old is clearly miffed at being ousted, and is doing everything he can to undermine the ANC, but it’s not all doom and gloom.

On Friday news broke that 24-year-old Nonkanyiso Conco had given birth to Zuma’s child, on his 76th birthday nogal, and everyone wanted the lowdown on who Conco is and how she landed the big fish.

Well, let’s dig deeper into the life of the former massage-parlour owner with the help of Times LIVE:

Before her engagement to Zuma, Conco was a director of the Pietermaritzburg-based Nomkhubulwane Culture and Youth Development organisation, which promotes and preserves the Zulu cultural practice of virginity testing. She has participated in the annual reed dance, at which young women present reeds to the Zulu king as a sign of their virgin status.

The new mother, who at one time lived in a cramped flat in Durban’s Esplanade area, now lives in the plush Hilltop Estate in Ballito, where properties sell for more than R2-million. Conco is known to have been an overnight guest at Nkandla since at least 2013. She tweeted then: “Don’t believe this OMG!!! Am going back to that Hollywood house, to spend the whole weekend this time. #Zuma’s home @Nkandla. Whoop can’t wait.”

Wow, they must have so much to talk about.

…Conco previously ran a massage business that operated from a flat in a high-rise block on Victoria Embankment in Durban. She is still listed as a director, but the business is in the final phase of deregistration.

Why work when you have the nation’s leading blesser to look after you. He has already given her this pretty slick ring:

Thankfully, Zuma himself will be footing the bill for all of this – IOL below:

Constitutional law expert, Professor Shadrack Gutto said Zuma’s newborn baby and wife-to-be would not qualify for any presidential benefits. “The state can only cater for those who were his children while he was still the president. It does not mean that every person who has a child with Zuma will be given state funds and protection,” he said. Gutto added that Zuma would have to make private arrangements for the welfare of Conco and his son.

Maybe he would have stepped to it sooner if he knew he was going to be booted in December.

Conco will become Zuma’s seventh wife, and his fifth current wife, and I wonder if her Instagram account will become as famous as those of his other wives?

I reckon we should check in with the Daily Maverick, who have a glimpse into some prime hypocrisy on the part of Conco:

She Conquers was formed to combat the high rate of HIV among young women, driven in large part by “inter-generational” relationships with much older men. Yet one of its top members has been having a relationship with Jacob Zuma, 52 years her senior.

Nonkanyiso Conco, the 24-year-old who recently gave birth to Jacob Zuma’s baby, has resigned from the leadership of a young women’s empowerment organisation after being given until Monday 23 April to do so… In a statement issued by the campaign’s leadership, they described Conco’s “affiliation” with Zuma as being contrary to the principles of the campaign, which seeks to “empower young women in every phase of their lives”. “As young girls, we are lured and used by people with power who use their position to take advantage of us,” said Leonora Mathe, deputy chairperson of She Conquers. “As a campaign, we promote economic empowerment and self-dependency of young women to eliminate the concept of reliance on ‘blessers’.”

I suppose JZ has gone from Gupta blesser to actual blesser.

By the way, seeing as though this happened whilst he was in office, we’re allowed to take the piss.

