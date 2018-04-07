Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Ahneeka Shares Breast Tube With Bald Head Pictures.. Fans React — Nigeria Today

Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Ahneeka Shares Breast Tube With Bald Head Pictures.. Fans React

Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemate Ahneeka, took to her IG handle to share breast tube themed photo which got fans talking. She shared the photo with the caption ”

The post Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Ahneeka Shares Breast Tube With Bald Head Pictures.. Fans React appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

