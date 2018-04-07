 Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Ahneeka Shares Breast Tube With Bald Head Pictures.. Fans React — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Ahneeka Shares Breast Tube With Bald Head Pictures.. Fans React

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemate Ahneeka, took to her IG handle to share breast tube themed photo which got fans talking. She shared the photo with the caption ”

The post Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Ahneeka Shares Breast Tube With Bald Head Pictures.. Fans React appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.