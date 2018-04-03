 Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Bambam & Teddy A Arrives Nigeria In Style - Photos/Video — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Bambam & Teddy A Arrives Nigeria In Style – Photos/Video

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

The evicted Big Brother Naija housemates and “Jim Iyke” of the house, Teddy A and Bam Bam have touched down Lagos airport on Monday and they stylish arrival, including the crowd that welcomed them is indeed grand.
They were received by a massive crowd. Many of their fans were seen with customize shirts and caps, among others.
But Nigerians get time sha….

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.