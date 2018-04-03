 'Evil clique of judges' out to humiliate us, says Matiang'i - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Evil clique of judges’ out to humiliate us, says Matiang’i – The Standard

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

'Evil clique of judges' out to humiliate us, says Matiang'i
The Standard
The Government has formally complained about a judge who convicted the Interior Cabinet secretary and two other top officials, MPs have been told. And although Interior CS Fred Matiang'i did not specifically name Justice George Odunga, he appeared to
CS Matiang'i summoned to explain land payoutThe Star, Kenya
Matiangi rails against 'activist captured' judiciary to MPsCapital FM Kenya
Matiang'i accuses judges of colluding with civil society to frustrate the gov'tK24 TV
Citizen TV (press release)
all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.