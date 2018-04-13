 Evil Man Kicks And Punches Pregnant Wife To Death During Their Honeymoon (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Evil Man Kicks And Punches Pregnant Wife To Death During Their Honeymoon (Photos)

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A former commando has been jailed for 25 years after kicking, punching and biting his pregnant newlywed wife to death on their honeymoon. According to Daily Mail UK, Sofie Daenen, 32, was killed just days after her wedding celebrations in the Egyptian resort of Sharm-el-Sheikh last year. Her entire family was said to have disapproved […]

The post Evil Man Kicks And Punches Pregnant Wife To Death During Their Honeymoon (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.