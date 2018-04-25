Evil men distorted Buhari’s comments on Nigerian youths – Enang — Nigeria Today

Evil men distorted Buhari’s comments on Nigerian youths – Enang

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate),Senator Ita Enang has blamed the uproar over the president’s recent comment about Nigerian youths as the handiwork of evil men who wanted to sow seed of discord between the youths and the president.

Enang, who made the clarification in Uyo yesterday at the commissioning of the Akwa Ibom State office of Council for New Nigeria, CNN, and National Committee of Buhari Support Group, NCBSG, explained that the president had a lot of respect for Nigerian youths and did not expressly mean they were lazy.

“The president’s speech was deliberately twisted by some persons to serve their evil purpose.He as a father could not have taken a swipe at all Nigerian youths because he values the youths and knows that they are the future of the country,” Enang stated.

He enjoined the youths to discountenance such insinuations and focus more on their goal and join forces with the president’s administration in order to rescue the country from the jaws of profligacy and corruption.

He assured people of the Niger Delta region that President Buhari would continue to give them special attention, dismissing as untrue allegations that the federal government planned to rob the region of oil proceeds offshore.

Enang congratulated the group for providing the befitting office for President Buhari’s re-election and assured the people of the state that APC would win all the seats at the National Assembly, the governorship and presidency come 2019.

In his keynote address, chairman of Board of Trustees, BoT, of the group, Senator Abu Ibrahim said the occasion marked the completion of the exercise of opening offices for the CNN/NCBSG in the South-South zone, coming on the heels of the official launching of the organisation and the opening of offices in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States on February 9 and 10,2018.

Ibrahim said that the South-South zone had thus set the pace for other zones where offices were to be commissioned in due course.

According to him, the event also marks the formal beginning of the political process of deepening consultations and engagements with different stakeholders and shades of opinion across the South-South, to ensure continued peace needed for national cohesion and the sustainable development of the zone and the nation at large.

The BoT chairman noted the unwavering commitment of the president to put Nigeria back on the path of cohesive national growth and development was hinged on her huge human and natural assets.

“He has tirelessly and selflessly worked to put the economy back on track in the last 35 months and the indicators testify to the progress we have made thus far.He has shown exemplary aversion to the plundering of our collective patrimony and has given pertinent organs of government the free hand with which to reign-in the monster of corruption that had blighted our national psyche for decades.

“Though it is not yet Uhuru, and we still have challenges to confront as a determined multi-cultural developing nation, Nigeria has made real progress under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Those who have feasted fat on her fortunes in the past (and who are now painfully having to part with their illegitimate earnings) may see things differently but we join the millions of Nigerians, especially young ones, now taking advantage of new opportunities in the economy, to state without fear of contradiction that our years of desolate wandering are over,” he said.

State coordinator of the group,Obong Ignatius Edet said NCBSG was an umbrella body established to structure, coordinate and organise the numerous support groups and see to the success of President Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

