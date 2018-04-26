Ex-Barcelona Star Bassey “Happy” To Make Akwa United Return — Nigeria Today

Ex-Barcelona Star Bassey “Happy” To Make Akwa United Return

By Adeboye Amosu: Former home-based Super Eagles winger Ezekiel Bassey hopes to make an impact with Akwa United after linking up with the club following the expiration of his contract with Iranian club, Paykan FC, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Bassey, 22, will looks to get his career back on track after tough spells with Spanish giants Barcelona’s B team and Paykan FC.

He first featured for the Promise Keepers during the 2013/2014 season and secured a move to seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba a season after.

Bassey played a key role as Enyimba won the NPFL title in the 2014/2015 but lost his place in the team the following season.

“I’m happy to be back home. Akwa United is my first professional club in Nigeria and it’s good to be back at the club,” Bassey, a member of home-based Super Eagles team to the 2016 African Nations Championship in Rwanda, told CSN.

“I am looking forward to playing for the club again and it is a great opportunity for me to get my career back on track.”

The winger is in line to make his second debut for Abdu Maikaba’s men against his former club Enyimba in an NPFL clash on Sunday at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

